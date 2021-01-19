GMI gets nod for £27m Sheffield office build

The Endeavour buidlking, designed by CJCT architects

Endeavour, as the planned eight-storey building is called, has been designed by architect CJCT for real estate developer Scarborough Group International (SGI).

The £27m project represents the final phase of the Sheffield Digital Campus and will offer 67,000 sq ft of office space with floorplates of up to 10,592 sq ft. A

Due to be delivered in spring 2022, it is the last of four buildings on the Sheffield Digital Campus site. Electric Works, Ventana House and Acero have all been let and subsequently sold to investors.

Adam Varley, head of commercial at Scarborough Group International, said: “We are delighted to announce our commitment to deliver this final building which will complete our promise to provide nearly a quarter of a million sq ft of prime business space at Sheffield DC. The scheme has and continues to prove successful, establishing a new office quarter in a super-prime location next to the city’s major transport hubs and in the centre of the development framework for new HS2 Midlands station.

“In promoting Endeavour, we recognise the creative reputation of the city which is celebrated for innovation, pioneers and academic achievement. As well as delivering a landmark, efficient and productive working environment, we want to deliver a building that people will be proud to say this is where I work.

“The scheme clearly supports an ongoing demand for new, high quality, and flexible accommodation in the city centre, and whilst the way we work is evolving in light of the pandemic and accelerated digital transformation, the office still serves a valuable purpose for team cohesion, motivation and productivity.”

