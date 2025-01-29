GMI heads south to scoop Milton Keynes logistics hub

The proposed scheme comprises three warehouse units

The client is a joint venture between developer Coltham and Delancey Real Estate.

The 175,000 sq ft scheme on Precedent Drive involves demolition of existing vacant office buildings to make way for the new warehouses. The project is expected to create around 300 jobs.

One unit has already been pre-let to a ‘green-tech’ manufacturer and the other two are being built speculatively.

Unit 1 will have a clear height to the underside of haunch of 12m while units 2 and 3 will be 15m from the finished floor level and will include integral two-storey offices.

Unit 1 also requires additional Cat B fit-out for the proposed occupier, including ground floor amenity space, first-floor office enhancements and M&E fit-out in the warehouse area. Practical completion is scheduled for October this year.

The units are designed with roof lights for natural illumination and a solar photovoltaic array to generate green electricity.

Associated infrastructure included parking for cars and HGVs, improved drainage and extensive landscaping.

Adam Taylor, GMI’s Midlands regional director, said: “We are delighted to partner with DV5 Last Mile Developments for the first time. Securing this contract highlights GMI’s ability to deliver cutting-edge industrial and logistics projects that combine innovation with sustainability.

“Expanding into the southeast represents a significant step forward in our growth strategy and underscores our reputation for delivering exceptional results.”

