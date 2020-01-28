GMI in for Goole chemicals warehouse

On site for the ground-breaking are Martin Chapman and Tom Broph from Croda, with East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader Richard Burton and Andrew Dickman of Tritax Symmetry

Tritax Symmetry, the logistics development company of Tritax Big Box REIT has appointed GMI to build a 232,150 sq ft distribution warehouse at Goole 36 Enterprise Zone.

The building has been pre let to chemicals firm Croda, to be its European distribution hub.

London Metric Property has agreed a £24m deal to purchase the site from Homes England and forward fund the construction. Croda plans to invest more than £7m to fit out the facility, which will also house its customer service and purchasing teams as well as a training centre for its workforce.

Ground preparation has now begun and Tritax Symmetry expects to hand over the building to Croda for summer 2020.

Tritax Symmetry has worked with Croda to design a warehouse with high safety and environmental standards including energy and water saving measures, zero waste to landfill policy and employee protection systems.

A ground-breaking ceremony took place on site this week with representatives from Croda, Tritax Symmetry, Homes England and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk