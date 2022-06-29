GMI lands £75m Durham industrial scheme

CGI of the Connect development at Integra 61

Citrus has secured £75m funding to enable the speculative development of five big sheds at its Integra 61 business park near J61 of the A1(M) in Bowburn.

GMI Construction has started on site with the units expected to be ready for occupation in summer 2023

These units, to be collectively called Connect, will comprise four industrial/logistics units ranging from 43,000 to 152,000 sq ft, plus a standalone 298,000 sq ft warehouse unit on an adjacent plot with 15-metre high bays. This unit, called Connect 298, will be the largest speculatively developed industrial unit in the northeast for more than a decade, the developer said.

Integra 61 is already home to a two million sq ft Amazon fulfilment centre and has outline consent for more than three million sq ft of additional employment space.

David Cullingford, Project Lead for Integra 61 and Citrus, said: “2022 is proving to be an exciting year with lots of activity on-site and we are looking forward to delivering these new speculative units as quickly as possible. We have a real opportunity here to make a significant contribution to the regional pipeline for industrial/logistics accommodation and to ease the well-documented shortages in the northeast.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk