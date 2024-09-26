GMI lined up for Manchester hotel

The Dakota Hotel at Mix Manchester is designed by KPP Architects

GMI Construction Group will be building the 154-bedroom Dakota Hotel on a three-acre plot on the Mix Manchester development.

Mix Manchester is being developed by an Anglo-Chinese joint venture of Columbia Threadneedle Real Estate, the Greater Manchester Pension Fund, Manchester Airports Group (MAG) and Beijing Construction Engineering Group International (BCEGI).

The hotel project, designed by KPP Architects, has an estimated £60m development value with a gross internal area of 7,835 sqm.

Enabling and preparation works are already under way on site and GMI is expected to start construction works shortly.

