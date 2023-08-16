GMI loses northwest director

Marc Banks is going

Marc Banks, divisional managing director northwest, is leaving GMI after 21 years to go work for a long-standing client.

Construction director Anthony Judge and commercial director Chris Tittle – who currently work alongside Marc Banks in the Manchester office – will take on regional director and regional commercial governance duties respectively.

Chief executive Lee Powell and group commercial director Chris Weathers will also support the running of the northwest business unit.

Marc Banks joined GMI in 2002 as a 16-year-old trainee quantity surveyor, later rising to become commercial manager and commercial director before he was appointed as divisional managing director northwest in 2019.

"I’ve enjoyed an incredibly rewarding time with GMI, and I’m proud of the accomplishments we've achieved together,” he said. “My decision to leave after 21 years is driven by my own desire to take on fresh challenges within the development sector.”

Anthony Judge (left) and Chris Tittle

Lee Powell said: “While his many friends and colleagues will be saddened to see him go, I respect his decision to embark on a new chapter in his career, and we wish him the very best. He leaves behind a strong team in the North West, which is why Anthony Judge and Chris Tittle, who have both worked closely with Marc, will be jointly taking over to continue the growth and success in the region.”

