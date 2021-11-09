GMI mobilises for £30m business park

A computer-generated image of the Hillthorn Business Park project

Legal & General has handed GMI Construction a £30m contract to construct 362,600 sq ft of commercial units as part of the first phase of the Hillthorn Business Park in Washington.

GMI is expected to complete the seven units, ranging in size from 21,000 sq. ft to 83,000 sq. ft, by September 2022. The units, designed by commercial architect Hale, will provide a range of light industrial and storage distribution uses.

They form part of a £60m two-phase development next door to the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) and Turbine Business Park.

GMI Construction previously built phases one and three of the distribution centres at Turbine Business Park, operated by logistics provider Vantec Europe. This involved the construction of two distribution centres of 422,000 sq ft and 436,000 sq ft.

GMI also built the 126,278 sq ft Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Advanced Manufacturing Park (CESAM), part of IAMP. A joint venture between Sunderland City Council and South Tyneside Council, with Henry Boot Developments, it provides research, development, and training facilities for businesses in the region.

