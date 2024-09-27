GMI names new MD

Gareth Jones

The appointment of Gareth Jones was necessitated by the imminent departure of chief executive Lee Powell, who is joining Henry Boot Construction in January.

Lee Powell remains at GMI but there will be a handover period before his departure, when Gareth Jones officially assumes the new role.

Jones has been promoted from divisional managing director for the Midlands, which contributes more than £85m towards GMI’s £330m group revenues

He started as a trainee site engineer aged 17, also studying for a degree in construction management and civil engineering. This became the foundation of a 12-year career with Galliford Try, during which he reached site management and project management roles at the age of 23.

Before joining GMI Construction as a construction manager in 2018, he spent five years at Thomas Vale, which was acquired by Bouygues Construction.

Gareth Jones said he was “absolutely delighted to be leading GMI”.

GMI chairman Jarrod Best said: “This is an incredibly well-deserved appointment. Gareth has done a fantastic job delivering for multiple regions and is an asset to the team. Gareth’s dedication and strategic approach to growth will drive the profitable consolidation we are focusing on and will ensure our projects are delivered to a high standard.”

