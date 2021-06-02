GMI picked for Barnsley joinery warehouse

The new warehouse will be big enough to house four full-size football pitches

The Symphony Group, a privately owned manufacturer of fitted kitchen, bedroom and bathroom furniture, is getting a new 332,626 sq ft production warehouse facility at its headquarters in Barnsley.

The new facility has been designed by architect Garnett Netherwood with enhanced FM1 floor slabs will be constructed alongside Symphony’s existing production plant with a design that mirrors the existing building. The new facility will provide Symphony with more storage and production capacity.

GMI Construction is expected to take 38 weeks to complete the build, with the facility set to become operational later next year.

