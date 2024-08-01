GMI picks up £23m Fradley Park expansion

The team from GMI and Evans Property Group mark the start of the development of phase one of Fradley Link

Phase one of Fradley Link will create around 280,000 sq ft of commercial accommodation at Fradley Park near Lichfield.

As main contractor, GMI Construction will deliver two new warehouses of 204,500 sq ft and 78,500 sq ft, targeting BREEAM ‘Excellent’ status and an EPC A rating.

Construction is now under way and the units are expected to be available for occupation from the second quarter of 2025.

Fradley Park has more than 300 acres of space for distribution, warehousing and manufacturing. GMI has previously delivered multiple schemes there for Evans Property Group including, a 437,000 sq ft distribution facility for online retailer ASOS, a 130,000 sq ft which is currently occupied by Cotswold Furniture and an 800,000 sq ft Tesco regional distribution centre.

Gareth Jones, managing director-Midlands, at GMI Construction, said: “We have established a strong team with partnership working throughout our predominantly local supply chain and our developer clients to ensure the delivery of high-quality facilities that attracts premium occupiers. We look forward to continuing this approach working closely with Evans Property Group on phase one of Fradley Link as they expand this highly important site.”

