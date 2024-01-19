GMI starts £50m York students scheme

GMI regional director Andrew Hurcomb, Olympian Homes construction manager William Sharpey and GMI project manager Steve Hornby on site in York

A purpose-built student accommodation scheme is being built on the site of a former cinema and bingo hall in the Fulford area of York.

Developer Olympian Homes is naming the purpose-build student accommodation (PBSA) Rialto House, after the old cinema.

Spanning 80,000 sq feet, the four-storey building will provide 275 beds with amenities including a gym, yoga studio, games room, co-working spaces, group dining areas, bike racks and courtyards.

The site of the Rialto Cinema, which opened in 1913 and was demolished in 2003, is in an area of archaeological importance and adjacent to the Centra Core Historic Conservation Area. Latterly the site of the cinema became a car park for the adjacent Mecca bingo hall, which has also since been demolished and is within the scheme’s footprint.

Rialto House brings the number of student beds that GMI is building in the city of York to almost 600. It also has under construction a 303-bed scheme in James Street for York-based S Harrison Developments.

