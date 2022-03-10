GMI to build B&Q distribution centre

Symmetry Park, Doncaster

Developer Tritax Symmetry has appointed GMI Construction as principal contractor for the addition to its 54-acre Symmetry Park in Doncaster.

The huge shed is to be leased by hardware retailer B&Q as a seasonal warehouse and distribution centre. B&Q has agreed a 15-year lease on the building, which is due to be completed later this year.

It will be built to net zero carbon in construction, in line with Tritax Symmetry’s commitment to carbon neutrality across its new buildings.

GMI Construction has started earthmoving works as part of its groundwork preparations.

GMI has a long standing relationship with Tritax Symmetry – it was recently appointed to build a new 158,000 sq ft manufacturing facility at its new Ma6nitude logistics/industrial development in Middlewich, Cheshire.

