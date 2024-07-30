GMI to build Manchester’s seventh Premier Inn

The Rochdale Road Premier Inn will be Whitbread’s seventh hotel in central Manchester

GMI will lead the construction of Whitbread’s development site on Rochdale Road on the edge of Manchester’s Northern Quarter. The contract value is £28m.

The location has planning permission for a 229-bedroom Premier Inn hotel set over 10 storeys with an integrated restaurant, bar and check-in area on the ground floor. Whitbread acquired the site from Premcor in February 2024.

The Rochdale Road Premier Inn will be Whitbread’s seventh hotel in central Manchester and one of its largest in the city. As it continues to expand, the chain is now eying sites to the east of the city and at Manchester Airport.

Whitbread project and programme manager Will Steward said: “Whitbread acquired the Rochdale Road development site in February 2024 with the premise of bringing about a speedy transformation of the location into a latest format Premier Inn hotel. Appointing GMI as principal contractor continues this positive momentum, and we hope to break ground and start building our latest Manchester hotel this autumn.”

GMI Construction regional director Anthony Judge said: “Following on from GMI and Whitbread’s collaboration in delivery of the nationally recognised and impressive Premier Inn development in Keswick, its brilliant to see our partnership go from strength to strength.

“This latest development in the iconic Northern Quarter of Manchester will be a striking new addition to the skyline with its remarkable brickwork façade. We are delighted to be a part of this major project and greatly look forward to progressing with this scheme.”

