GMI to build York bedsits

The student residence will be known as Rialto House, in recognition of the cinema that once stood on the site

GMI will put up a four-storey building comprising 275 beds in the site of the old cinema and bingo hall in Fulford.

The contractor has worked with Olympian Homes and its team throughout the pre-construction services agreement period to develop a buildable, cost-effective and sustainable design, it said. Funding is from Cain International

The site is located within an area of archaeological importance and adjacent to the Centra Core Historic Conservation Area. Construction is due to begin in the coming weeks, following completion of archaeological works. An open day displaying any finds will be held at the site once the archaeological works are complete.

Olympian Homes’ scheme will be named Rialto House, recognising the cinema that once stood on the site. Opened in 1913 and demolished in 2003, the cinema also played host to concerts – The Beatles played there four times in 1963.

Latterly the site of the cinema became a car park for the adjacent bingo hall, which has also since closed and is included in the footprint of this PBSA scheme.

This development brings the number of student beds that GMI is building in York to almost 600 as is also building a 303-beds scheme in James Street on behalf of York-based S Harrison Developments.

Olympian Homes senior construction manager William Sharpey said: “From identifying GMI as our contracting partner on Rialto House to getting on site it has been a positive journey, not without its challenges in a difficult economic environment for construction.”

Andrew Hurcomb, GMI Construction’s regional director for Yorkshire, said: “Rialto House is a great location, close to the city centre and the university campuses and will support the city in attracting students who want to study in this beautiful and historic city.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk