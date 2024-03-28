GMI wins £16m Nuneaton technology park contract

Members of the delivery team mark the official start on site at MIRA Technology Park

The project forms part of the planned expansion of MIRA Technology Park (MTP) near Nuneaton in Warwickshire, by Horiba MIRA and Evans Randall Investors, with the project delivery managed by Swanvale Developments.

A groundbreaking ceremony has been held to mark the start of Plot 9, which is divided into two units, each providing 36,000 sq ft of office and technical space.

MIRA, originally the Motor Industry Research Association, was acquired in 2015 by Japanese instrument manufacturer Horiba in 2015.

The growth in the MIRA cluster is being fuelled by advances in low-carbon automotive technology, including electric vehicle development, cleantech fuels, such as hydrogen, and emerging autonomous and connected car technologies.

The technology park, next to the Horiba MIRA test track and proving ground, is already home to 35 companies, including Aston Martin, Bentley, Jaguar Land Rover, Bosch, Toyota and Polestar. A 2.3 million sq ft expansion to MTP was recently announced following planning approval.

The Plot 9 units will be steel framed using cladding that compliments the rest of the MTP development. They will consist of open plan workshop space, offices, service yards, and parking, and will be completed to CAT A fit out standard. GMI’s work also includes an adjacent access road and the installation of site-wide services.

Swanvale Developments has managed the project design, planning and delivery of the MTP masterplan since its inception in 2010. Managing director Andy Macdonald said: “The construction start of this next phase of facilities is another major landmark for MTP, building on the infrastructure investment and recent planning approval for the 2.3m sq ft MIRA south site. We look forward to working with GMI to deliver a high quality building which will be setting new benchmark standards at the Technology Park.”

GMI regional managing director Gareth Jones said: “We are proud to play a role in further cementing MTP’s global reputation as a centre for sustainable automotive innovation through the delivery of additional research and development facilities.

“GMI already has a growing pipeline of work in the Midlands providing high quality logistics, manufacturing, creative, and residential space that drives inward investment to this region. We are delighted to be working with Swanvale for the first time and look forward to collaborating with them on future developments.”

