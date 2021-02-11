GMI wins £40m Goole train factory contract

CGI of the Tube train type to be built in the factory

Siemens’ new factory in Goole will have 860,000 sq ft of manufacturing, commissioning, warehouse buildings and stabling sidings, as well as a four-storey, 54,000 sq ft office building.

GMI will construct the factory building itself and the 4.5km of rail track needed for connection to the main railway line.

This project is part of the first phase of investment in Siemens Mobility’s £200m train manufacturing plant and rail supply chain village.

Siemens Mobility has also contracted a further £10m to other UK suppliers. Mace was appointed in autumn 2019 to provide project and cost management services. CR Reynolds is undertaking enabling and Premier Modular has supplied temporary site offices.

Siemens has a £1.5bn contract with London Underground to design and build a new generation of trains for the Piccadilly line.

The site of the planned factory in Goole

