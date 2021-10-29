Go-ahead for Bellway on Horwich Loco Works

The sort of housing that Bellway is planning to build

Bellway’s development, the Barton Quarter, forms the next phase of the £262m Rivington Chase regeneration scheme, which was granted outline permission in 2015.

Alongside the new homes, the planning approval means that the construction of a new link road will be accelerated, with Bellway expected to begin construction of the northern section in early 2022.

The £13m link road will connect the site to Middlebrook Retail Park, Horwich Parkway Railway Station and Junction 6 of the M61.

The Rivington Chase regeneration masterplan shows 1,700 homes and associated educational, retail, leisure and health & wellbeing space on the former industrial site. It is being undertaken by landowner Bluemantle alongside Bolton Council, Homes England and Network Rail.

In March 2021 planning permission was granted to Lane End Group to develop 116 affordable homes for Bolton at Home, while Irwell Valley Homes and Morris Homes are both on site building 393 houses of different types.

Phase one construction of the northern section of the link road is expected to start in early 2022, followed by Bellway’s house-building. The complete construction of the link road should be completed by March 2023 and all 205 of Bellway’s homes by spring 2028.

Apd is the architect behind the Bellway scheme, with Cass Associates as masterplan architect and Avison Young acting as planning advisor.

Mark Caldwell, chief executive of Bluemantle, said: “Today marks another milestone towards the realisation of the Rivington Chase development, which will provide the community with enormous benefits. The project is turning brownfield that would otherwise remain unused and dilapidated into much needed family homes, all while preserving the industrial past of Horwich. We are looking forward to beginning construction at the start of 2022 and to seeing this exciting project take its next steps.”

Bolton Council’s executive cabinet member for regeneration, Cllr Adele Warren, said: “This decision marks a significant step in the regeneration of the former Horwich Loco Works, which is key part of our plans to meet the demand for housing in Bolton.Not only does it allow for 205 new homes to be built on brownfield land, but it will see work start on the link road that will connect the new housing to vital transport infrastructure.”

