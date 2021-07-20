Go-ahead for King's Cross hospital redevelopment

CGI of new office space on Wicklow Street

Groveworld has secured a resolution to grant planning permission from Camden Council to redevelop 330 Gray’s Inn Road.

Its plans, drawn up with architect AHMM, show 72 flats, 14,000 sqm of office space and a 182-room hotel.

The planning application will now be referred to the Greater London Authority. Groveworld hopes to start building works in early 2022.

Senior development manager Ross Jacobson said: “This is a significant milestone for an exciting project and our plans to revitalise 330 Gray’s Inn Road have been shaped by an extensive programme of engagement over the last 18 months with the London Borough of Camden and the local community.

“The designs will create an exciting new community that, aside from providing much-needed new homes for the borough, will deliver a mix of open spaces and high-quality facilities our residents and neighbours can enjoy.”

AHMM director Philip Turner, the lead architect for the project, added: “We have worked closely with Groveworld and Camden Council since May 2019 to develop an intricate masterplan of five buildings for 330 Gray’s Inn Road. The final plans represent an exemplary design that has sought to reflect the historical grain of the King’s Cross Conservation Area, and will offer something for everyone, from open spaces to high-quality leisure facilities and a state-of-the-art lifestyle hotel where new and existing residents will be able to work, relax and socialise with friends and family.”

The Royal National ENT Hospital closed in October 2019 when it moved to new premises on Huntley Street (near Goodge Street) together with the Eastman Dental Hospital.

