Go-ahead given for 120 homes in Dundee

Avant Homes Scotland’s 15.35-acre development is located in the suburb of Baldragon and forms part of the next phase of the council’s local development plan to deliver housing across several Dundee suburbs by 2029.

Avant Homes plans to build a mixture of three- and four-bedroom homes and said that it will create numerous construction roles as part of the project.

Work on site is due to begin in October and the first homes are expected to be ready for occupation in summer 2021, with the overall build taking about five years to complete.

Avant Homes Scotland regional director Andrew Gawthorpe said: “The suburbs on the outskirts of Dundee have become increasingly popular with homebuyers looking to enjoy an out-of-town location while still being close to essential amenities, so we’re pleased to have secured planning permission for 120 homes in the area.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk