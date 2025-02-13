Goldbeck to build new Cardiff County Hall

CGI of the planned new Cardiff County Hall

Cardiff’s new council headquarters are being built as part of the Welsh capital’s showcase Atlantic Wharf urban regeneration scheme, transforming the southern Butetown old docks district.

Goldbeck has entered into a pre-contract service agreement (PCSA) with the council to establish the design and cost before entering a development agreement later this summer.

This County Hall development forms part of the wider regeneration of Atlantic Wharf, which extends over 30 acres and will deliver a mixed-use development, incorporating restaurants and bars, leisure, office, residential, hotel and cultural uses, alongside a new 15,000-capacity indoor arena.

Goldbeck Construction Ltd is the UK subsidiary of Goldbeck GmbH, which claims to be the biggest family-owned construction company in Germany. It specialises in the supply and erection of prefabricated industrial buildings using concrete panels. In 2023 it turned over £34m in the UK.

The Cardiff development represents Goldbeck’s largest UK project to date after 25 years trading here.

Goldbeck Group investment company Indigo is providing construction financing for the Atlantic Wharf project.

Goldbeck UK managing director Craig Davies said: “The new County Hall to be built by Goldbeck UK for Cardiff Council at Atlantic Wharf will use our industry-leading construction model to deliver an operationally zero-carbon building. The new office space will provide a modern working environment more closely tailored to the council’s needs and have significantly lower operating costs than the current building it replaces. Because we manage all aspects of the project from architectural design to the manufacture of materials and assembly on-site, we ensure tight cost control, which is a top priority for Cardiff Council and vital to the success of the Atlantic Wharf area redevelopment as a future working and cultural hub for the city.”

The new Cardiff County Hall will cover 100,000 square feet (9,000 sqm), a sharp reduction on the 277,000 sq ft (26,000 sqm) current office building, providing more public space and development opportunities around the location.

Davies concluded: “Atlantic Wharf is exactly the type of mixed-use sustainable development project delivering modern commercial space, private and affordable housing and leisure facilities, with new urban infrastructure, that is urgently needed across the UK to support local communities and drive the country’s economic growth. The UK potentially will be the biggest construction growth market in Europe over the next 10 years. But without a radical shift in approach by the British building industry, which is plagued by project delays and cost-overruns, the government will struggle to reach its affordable housing and infrastructure development targets. Goldbeck aims to be a disrupter in the UK market and demonstrate how our flexible, integrated construction model can overcome the hurdles holding the industry back.”

