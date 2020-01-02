Gongs for engineering professors

Prof Peter Hansford CBE

Professor John Nolan, lately chairman of the Construction Industry Council and president of the Institution of Structural Engineers, gets a CBE (Commanders of the Order of the British Empire) for his services to structural engineering and the construction industry.

Professor Colin Bailey, president and principal of Queen Mary University of London since 2017, also gets a CBE for services to engineering. He was previously deputy vice chancellor of Manchester University.

Professor Peter Hansford’s CBE’s is for services to innovation in civil engineering. He is a past president of the Institution of Civil Engineers and was the government's chief construction adviser until the post was scrapped in 2015.He is an honorary professor at the Bartlett School of Construction & Project Management.

There is an Order of the Bath for career civil servant Jeremy Pocklington, who is currently director general of housing, planning and building safety at the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.

Corrienne Peasgood, principal of City College, Norwich, is recognised with an OBE for services to safeguarding and construction skills in Norfolk

John White, director of Southwark Construction Skills Centre, gets an MBE for services to the community in south London.

Two engineers are recognised with MBE for their contribution to diversity in engineering: WSP associate director Dr Olanike Folayan, who is a co-founder of the Association for Black & Minority Ethnic Engineers UK; and Laing O'Rourke principal engineer Yewande Mayomi-Akinola.

Terence Lowe (better known as Ted), executive chairman of Electrical Safety UK Limited, gets an MBE for services to business and skills in the electrical engineering industry.

Willmott Dixon operations manager Mike Walmsley has been recognised with an MBE for his part time work as a special constable with Greater Manchester Police.

Richard Elam, director of Evora Construction gets a British Empire Medal for services to business and the community in York.

