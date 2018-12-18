Google announces $1bn New York expansion

It will invest over US$1bn (£760m) in the Google Hudson Square development, which will have an area of more than 1.7 million square feet. The company has signed lease agreements for sites at 315 and 345 Hudson Street and a letter of intent for 550 Washington Street.

"When we came to New York City almost two decades ago, it was our first office outside of California,” said Ruth Porat, senior vice president and chief financial officer Google and Alphabet. New York is now home to more than 7,000 employees, speaking 50 languages, working on a broad range of teams, she said. “New York City continues to be a great source of diverse, world-class talent - that’s what brought Google to the city in 2000 and that’s what keeps us here,” she said. “Earlier this year, we announced the $2.4 billion purchase of the Manhattan Chelsea Market and shared plans to lease additional space at Pier 57. We hope to start moving into the two Hudson Street buildings by 2020, followed by 550 Washington Street in 2022 once the building is complete.”

Porat said that the company believes that it has a responsibility to support the communities it calls home by supporting infrastructure and services. “We’ve been ardent supporters of iconic neighbourhood public resources such as the High Line and Hudson River Park, and partnered with the New York City Public Library System to provide free Wi-Fi hotspots to public school students and families without home internet access,” she said. “We recently donated $1.5 million to support the Stonewall National Monument Preservation Project and joined forces with 19 local businesses to establish the Westside Community Fund.”