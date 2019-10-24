Gordon Bow renews excavator fleet

Gordon Bow’s new 14-tonne excavators join a mixed fleet of excavators ranging from 1.5 up to 30 tonnes in operating weight, as well as telehandlers, backhoe loaders, rollers, site dumpers and a host of smaller equipment which all form part of a fleet of some 70+ machines already purchased just in 2019.

The machines were supplied by SMT GB, the dealer for Volvo Construction Equipment.

“It’s early days, but so far we’ve been very pleased with the SMT and Volvo experience, and hope this is the start of a long term relationship moving forwards,” said Jason Taylor, Gordon Bow’s business development manager. “Certainly, the feedback from our regular customers has been immensely positive, with reports of good fuel economy too.”

