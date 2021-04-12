Gorrel renews loader fleet

Some of Gorrel's new loading shovels

Gorrel Equipment Solutions, part of the Walters Group, has bought Volvo wheeled loaders varying in size from 8 to 34 tonnes in operating weight for both fleet renewal and expansion.

The new deliveries include: three L45Hs, four L90Hs, eight L90H LBs, five L110Hs, thirteen L110H LBs, four L120Hs, one L120H LB, three L150Hs and an L180H High Lift.

All the shovels have been specified with optional quick couplers and automatic reversible engine fans (for dusty applications such as waste handling).

The new wheeled loaders come fitted with Volvo’s CareTrack telematics system as standard, for remote monitoring of machine functions. Gorrel has also opted for a service agreement with the Volvo dealer, SMT GB.

Arrival of the new machinery means that two-thirds of the Gorrel fleet is now Volvo branded.

General manager Nigel Chilcott said: “It works well for us in the hire industry to have a premium brand product. It gives us the reliability we need, and the backup is great. We also get the residual value at the end of the machine’s life, so it all works well for us.”

