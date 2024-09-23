Government consults on brownfield passports

The government has previously set out its intention to relax planning restrictions, particularly for housing developments. It is seeking to adopting a brownfield first approach with a presumption in favour of developments on urban sites, such as car parks.

As signalled in the national planning policy framework consultation that was launched last month, the government is taking further steps toward the introduction of an effective ‘brownfield passport’ to ensure where proposals meet design and quality standards, the default answer is yes.

The new consultation paper, Planning Reform Working Paper: Brownfield Passport, invites views on further action that could be taken through the planning system to support the development of brownfield land in urban areas. It proposes options for a form of ‘brownfield passport’, which would be more specific about the development that should be regarded as acceptable, with the default answer to suitable proposals being a straightforward ‘yes’.

The proposals relate to the principle, the scale, and the form of development, and to the potential wider use of local development orders to grant area-wide permissions – all in a way that retains appropriate local oversight.

In an initial response to the proposals, British Property Federation chief executive Melanie Leech said: “This is an important consultation exercise. Brownfield development is complex and the ‘passports’ concept represents a huge opportunity to support the Government’s ambitions for more housing and growth, whilst at the same time breathing new life into our towns and cities. Making use of existing land and infrastructure also makes perfect sense in a world where sustainability is vital.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk