Government defers Cambridge sewage works decision

The 12th October deadline for approving or rejecting the development consent order application for a new Cambridge waste water treatment plant has been pushed back to 12th January 2015.

Steve Reed, secretary of state at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra), said that the deadline was being pushed back “to allow additional time for Defra officials to conduct further consultation on emerging planning policy and analysis of responses to the consultation”.

He received the Planning Inspectorate’s report on the application on 12th July 2024.

The project is designed to support the ongoing development of North East Cambridge.

Earlier this week the government deferred its decision on the DCO for the £9bn Lower Thames Crossing project. Transport secretary Louise Haigh extended her deadline for making a decision from Friday 4th October 2024 to 23rd May 2025. [See previous report here.]

