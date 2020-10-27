Government support for Blackpool Illuminations

Blackpool Illuminations (Image credit: DawnyH/www.freeimages.co.uk/Creative Commons)

The biggest winner is Blackpool, which is getting £39.5m to spend on its famous illuminations, in a bid to boost tourism, and to support the development of the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

Other winners are Barrow-in-Furness, Darlington, Peterborough, Norwich, Torquay and Warrington, which are the first of 101 places to be offered a Town Deal for regeneration projects.

Torquay has been allocated £21.9m to revamp its town centre. Peterborough gets £22.9m for projects including a skills centre for green technologies, an enterprise centre and a new footbridge.

Warrington plans to use its £22.1m on building an electric bus fleet depot, a construction training centre and a health & social care academy.

Final funding will only be confirmed once details of the projects have been agreed between the councils and the ministry.

According to Visit Blackpool, the town’s illuminations comprise one million lamps of various types and more than 100 miles of festooning.

