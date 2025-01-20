Government kills mandatory solar panels Bill

The New Homes (Solar Generation) Bill, or Sunshine Bill as it was also known, had its second reading in the House of Commons on 17th January but failed to go any further because of government opposition.

The Sunshine Bill was a private members’ Bill brought forward by the Liberal Democrat MP for Cheltenham, Max Wilkinson. Had it passed, all new homes built after October 2026 would have had to be fitted with rooftop solar panels.

Housing and planning minister Matthew Pennycook said that the government was “extremely sympathetic to the intention behind the Bill” but was unable to support it.

“That is because the government already intend to amend building regulations later this year as part of the introduction of future standards that will set more ambitious energy efficiency and carbon emissions requirements for new homes,” he explained. “The new standards will ensure that all new homes are future-proof, with low-carbon heating and very high-quality building fabric. Not only will they help us to deliver our commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, but they will reduce bills, tackle fuel poverty, grow skills, foster diverse job markets and make Britain energy secure.”

The new building standards are expected to promote solar panels but not make them compulsory.

Pennycook highlighted the costs to local authorities on delivery and enforcement, the skills challenge and the design period for projects exceeding the 18 months required by the October 2026 deadline.

He also highlighted the negative impact on housing supply because such a requirement would see many projects come to a standstill while being redesigned or perhaps even be made unviable.

He added: “The government’s reservations about the Bill are not related to its objective; rather, they stem from recognition that the regulatory landscape being dealt with is incredibly complex and that we must take great care to get the technical detail right. My officials and I are working to develop the technical detail of the solar standards we intend to implement, with a view to ensuring that they are both ambitious and achievable. Our concern is that passing primary legislation that does not strike that balance correctly could have adverse effects, including on housing supply, the construction industry and local authorities.”

National Federation of Builders (NFB) chief executive Richard Beresford said that the government was right to block the Bill.

“The NFB has been at the forefront of highlighting the barriers to mandating solar panels on new builds, as well as identifying solutions so we can,” Beresford said. “Thankfully, the government has recognised some of these and we hope they continue to engage on this topic and work with us on solutions.”

Rico Wojtulewicz, head of policy and market insight at the NFB, said: “Matthew Pennycook correctly identified some of the main challenges faced, particularly the impact on smaller builders. His recognition of the practicable challenges is hugely valued, as there has been a tendency for previous governments to agree to something that resonated with the public and work out the details later. This rarely ends well.

“What wasn’t much discussed was the grid and this is perhaps the most important factor because it’s already difficult enough to get DNOs to provide connections and infrastructure for heat pumps, let alone the works to feed electricity back to the grid. Who is going to buy a home without electricity, or with a temporary supply?

“When surveying NFB members, the problem is not the solar panels but the grid connections. Their costs, delays to get reinforcement works completed, lack of transparency and timeline for works, for example a date or even year when works will be completed are the main issues! There is also the cost of alternatives, such as batteries, which can make up more than 5% of a home’s sale price in some areas, even when the cheapest storage solution is chosen.

“The reality of delivery complexity is likely a great reason that public buildings were left off the Bill, rather than the cited cost to taxpayers.

“If we want solar on all buildings, we must ensure we can practicably achieve it. We therefore need an ‘Enabling the Sunshine Bill’ Bill well before we mandate solar on all new builds through local or national regulations.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk