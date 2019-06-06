Gow Groundworks adapts for soft ground

Gow's new Volvo EC140E LM

This is the second specially converted EC140E LM excavator to join Gow’s fleet of equipment that has been adapted for lower ground bearing pressure by Central Engineering.

The modifications mean that the machine can operate on 1400mm track pads when working on soft ground such as peat bogs or to switch back to the standard 750mm pads for general use.

Other options specified by Gow Groundworks owner Alan Gow, besides the ground bearing pressure reduction, were for all the handrails and steps to be powder coated in Kawasaki green and the counterweight to have green and white reflective prismatic chevrons. This is to make it easier to see when working in forestry applications. Additional LED work lights have been added to the counterweight, rear of the cab and underside of the dipper arm.

A Steelwrist tiltrotator has also been installed.