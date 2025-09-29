GPE secures planning for Fitzrovia refurb

Gresse Street CGI

Great Portland Estates plc (GPE) has secured planning for the refurbishment of 15 Gresse Street and 12/13 Rathbone Place in London W1.

Located in Fitzrovia, less than 200 metres from the Elizabeth line station at Tottenham Court Road, the scheme will provide 43,000 sq ft of premium fully managed workspace across five floors.

Designed by DMFK Architects, proposals include the retention and refurbishment of the existing buildings together with small extensions to the rear upper floors to create practical floorplates and a larger communal terrace for office customers.

Works are expected to start early 2026, with completion targeted for early 2027.

DMFK director Ben Knight said: "15 Gresse Street has a rich 90-year history shaped by its legacy in manufacturing and fashion design. Our proposals honour this heritage by reimagining this tired yet characterful building into a stylish, comfortable, and sociable modern workplace."

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