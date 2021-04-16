Grafton hangs ‘for sale’ sign round Buildbase

The Grafton board has appointed Rothschild & Co to undertake a review of certain of its traditional merchanting businesses in Great Britain, “which may or may not result in the sale of some or all of these businesses” the directors said.

The strategic review is focused solely on the Buildbase, PDM Buildbase, Civils & Lintels, The Timber Group, Bathroom Distribution Group and NDI (Nationwide Drywall & Insulation) businesses.

No other businesses in the group – such as Selco, Leyland SDM or CPI EuroMix – form part of the strategic review.

Grafton trades from more than 500 branches across the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands. Buildbase accounts for 149 of these branches.

Civils & Lintels describes itself as the number one distributor of lintels in the UK and a premier distributor of drainage & heavy building materials.

The Timber Group was formed from the merger of three leading timber importers and merchants in London and the southeast – Beaumont Forest Products, T Brewer and L&G Forest Products.

In 2020 Grafton Group saw its pre-tax profits fall 23% to £133m on revenue down 6% to £2,509m.

