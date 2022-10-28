Grafton names new CEO

Eric Born (his Swissport profile image)

Eric Born will take over as Grafton Group CEO on 28th November 2022 as CEO in succession to Gavin Slark, who remains with the company another month to facilitate the transition.

Mr Born is a Swiss national. He was chief executive of aviation services provider Swissport International for five years and spent a similar length of time as chief executive of logistics firm. He is also a past president (West & South Europe) of Gategroup, the airline catering provider.

According to Wikipedia, he competed in judo at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics but lost in the first round.

Grafton Group chair Michael Roney said: "Eric Born is a very experienced CEO and business leader with a proven track record of creating shareholder value in publicly listed and private equity owned national and international businesses of scale in the retail, logistics and aviation services sectors. We are very pleased to welcome Eric to Grafton and are confident that he has the skills and experience to lead our group through the next stage of its growth and development."

