Fri July 26 2024

  3. Grafton names new Selco chief

5 hours Grafton Group has named Frank Elkins as chief executive of its GB Distribution division, including the builders’ merchant chain Selco.

Frank Elkins will join Grafton on 5th August 2024 to take over from Howard Luft, current Selco chief executive, who will leave the business for a new position by the end of August after six and a half years in the role.

Frank Elkins was chief operating officer of Travis Perkins until last year. He had been managing director of BSS Industrial for nearly five years when it was acquired by Travis Perkins at the end of 2009. He then became group chief operating officer in 2019.

