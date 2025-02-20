Graham-Bam JV to build £671m Belfast children’s hospital

The 10-storey hospital is due for completion in 2030

The Northern Ireland executive has granted formal approval for the Belfast Children’s Hospital, with work scheduled to begin next week.

The 10-storey, 52,000 sqm children’s hospital will be built within Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital site and is due for completion within five years.

The construction works are valued at £389m, with the overall development projected to cost £671m. The construction contract has been awarded to Graham-Bam Healthcare Partnership (GBHP).

The project includes site-wide engineering infrastructure upgrades and integration with existing hospital facilities, including new link bridges to the adjacent maternity hospital.

The children’s hospital will have 155 beds, 11 theatres, an emergency department, imaging suite and full outpatients department designed to treat up to 45,000 children a year.

Graham managing director Jonathan Hall said: “This project is a major step forward for healthcare in Northern Ireland, and we are honoured to be delivering such a critical facility for future generations. The new hospital will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, ensuring the best possible care for children and their families.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk