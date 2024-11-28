Graham begins £33m Glasgow student studios scheme

An aerial view of the construction site at 292 St Vincent Street

John Graham Construction has started work on the city centre site for Artisan Real Estate and Homes for Students.

The previous office building on the site, unoccupied since 2019, has been demolished and substructure works are now under way following the completion of piling.

The new development is scheduled for completion in summer 2026 and will provide 321 self-contained studio apartments for students, along with additional facilities and amenities such as a gym, cinema room and internal storage for 160 bicycles.

Graham recently completed an £81.5m build-to-rent scheme at Candleriggs Square in Glasgow’s Merchant City area. The contractor is also currently on site at 225 Bath Street to provide 551 student apartments, anticipated for completion in summer 2025.

CGI of the St Vincent Street student studios block

