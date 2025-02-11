Graham confirmed for £332m Didcot roads scheme

Then project includes the construction of a new road bridge over the Great Western Mainline railway

Confirmation of Graham as main contractor comes nearly two years after it was first brought in by the council on an early contractor involvement (ECI) basis.

The Didcot roads scheme was subject to a public inquiry last year and secured planning approval from the secretary of state in December.

Detailed design is now under way and construction is expected to start on the £332m project in early 2026.

The scheme comprises:

the dualling of the A4130 carriageway (A4130 Widening) from the Milton Gate Junction eastwards, including the construction of three roundabouts

a road bridge over the Great Western Mainline (Didcot Science Bridge) and realignment of the A4130 north east of the proposed road bridge including the relocation of a lagoon

construction of a new road between Didcot and Culham (Didcot to Culham River Crossing) including the construction of three roundabouts, a road bridge over the Appleford railway sidings and road bridge over the River Thames

construction of a new road between the B4015 and A415 (Clifton Hampden bypass), including the provision of one roundabout and associated junctions

controlled crossings, footways and cycleways, landscaping, lighting, noise barriers and sustainable drainage systems.

Graham was appointed through the Crown Commercial Service's construction works and associated services framework.

Graham contracts director Andrew Henry said: “Graham has been working closely with Oxfordshire County Council and key stakeholders since April 2023 through early contractor involvement.

“This collaborative approach has enabled us to develop the detailed design for these significant infrastructure projects while actively engaging with third-party stakeholders such as Thames Water and Openreach to coordinate necessary utility diversions.”

