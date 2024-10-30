Graham confirmed for £80m Ebbsfleet academy

CGI of Ebbsfleet's Alkerden Academy

Alkerden Academy will occupy an 11-hectare site and offer more than 2,200 places to primary and secondary school pupils, making it one of the largest schools or colleges ever to be built in Kent.

Alkerden Academy, located in the Whitecliffe Eastern Quarry Development, will have a five-storey high secondary school with an eight-form entry, and a two-form entry, two-storey primary school.

The campus will also include a community sports hall and sports pitches together with car parking and access roads. Construction is already under way, with a completion target of July 2026.

Graham’s client is Eastern Quarry Limited (EQL), the entity owned and managed by Henley Camland LLP, a joint venture between Henley Investment Management and Camland Developments.

Ian Rickwood, chief executive of Henley Investment Management, said: “The new Alkerden Academy, a major education hub and community sports facility, is at the heart of our plans for this development. We are on site and delivering this all-through school, putting in place vital infrastructure and amenities, to support local residents and new communities that will make Whitecliffe their home. Working with our partners we are bringing forward new villages and facilitating the delivery of 6,250 homes in Ebbsfleet Garden City.”

Graham regional director Pat O’Hare said: “Alkerden Academy is a key component of the Whitecliffe development, providing significant educational and recreational benefits to the Ebbsfleet Valley community. Our team is dedicated to delivering a facility that not only meets the highest standards of sustainability but also provides an enriching environment for students and the community. This project demonstrates our capability to manage complex developments, and we look forward to working closely with Eastern Quarry Limited and the consultancy team to bring this vision to fruition.”

Alkerden Village itself will have approximately 1,700 homes and a market centre with a supermarket, gym and the new school.

Henley Camland is the master developer of Whitecliffe, a 267-hectare former quarry within the wider Ebbsfleet Garden City, consisting of three villages – Alkerden, Ashmere and Castle Hill.

