Graham gets going on M25 junction

The plan for junction 28

Graham has been working on planning and design since 2020 but tomorrow (29th September 2022) finally starts construction work.

Junction 28 connects the M25 with the A12 and provides access to Brentwood via the A1023. Up to 7,500 vehicles currently travel through the roundabout every hour at peak times and it is already operating at capacity, with motorists regularly experiencing congestion and delays.

John Graham Construction was awarded a £124m contract for the main construction works last year. Overall project cost was then estimated at up to £150m.

Over the next 36 months Graham will build loop ramps to replace the existing roundabout intersection. Work is expected to be complete by summer 2025.

National Highways project manager Zach Pepper said: “Improving the flow of traffic and allowing more capacity on the exit slip roads will provide a safer and more integrated network for everyone. There will also be less likelihood of traffic queuing back onto the M25 once this upgrade and reconfiguration of the junction is complete.”

Main construction work includes:

building a new two-lane loop road, for traffic travelling from the M25 anti-clockwise onto the A12 eastbound (towards Brentwood). This will include the construction of new bridges to take the loop road over or under the other road links, and the Weald Brook

changing the position of A12 eastbound exit slip road and M25 anti-clockwise entry slip road to allow for the new loop road

widening the M25 anti-clockwise carriageway to provide more space for traffic leaving for the A12 eastbound.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk