Graham lands £100m Kirkstall flats contract

CGI of the Dyecoats development in Kirkstall

Latimer’s Dyecoats is a mixed-use project on Kirkstall Road in Leeds that is set to deliver 400 homes, more than 50% of which will be affordable.

Graham’s appointment as main contractor follows Latimer’s approval of its Building Safety Regulator Stage 2 sign off, marking a key milestone in the scheme.

Graham will build the first three blocks of the Dyecoats development, a project transforming a 13-acre brownfield site along the River Aire. Phase one of the project will include new residential buildings providing 434 mixed-tenure apartments, with 100 for affordable rent, 138 for shared ownership and 196 for private sale. It will include a food hall, new public realm with access to the river and a new footbridge across the river. Ultimately, the wider scheme is expected to deliver up to 1,799 homes.

Graham managing director Jonathan Hall said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Latimer on the landmark Dyecoats scheme, reflecting our shared commitment to creating homes and neighbourhoods that prioritise sustainability and community. This appointment also celebrates Dyecoats being one of the first new build developments to receive Building Safety Act Gateway 2 approval, showcasing our deep understanding of the gateway process to deliver the highest standards of safety and quality in construction. This project will play a pivotal role in regenerating the area, and we look forward to bringing Latimer’s vision to life.”

