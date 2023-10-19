Graham lands £20m Lincoln highways work

Graham will build a bridge over the railway in Lincoln

Graham will oversee the design and construction of access routes and bridges to pave the way for the development of up to 3,200 new homes to the west side of Lincoln.

The work include the design and construction of a new road bridge over the railway and a footbridge to connect a development site with existing conurbations.

Graham contracts director Alastair Lewis said: “The Western Growth Corridor project is a challenging scheme involving tackling access restrictions, utilities, drainage, and traffic management, among other complexities. Graham’s objective is to value engineer the access road and bridge over the railway, seeking creative design and construction solutions that deliver cost and carbon savings while ensuring the long-term success of the strategic masterplan for the site.”

Surveys are under way, including eco and geotechnical utility surveys. Subject to design and budget approvals, construction will start in 2024, with the first phase of homes expected to be delivered thereafter, pending detailed planning approval.

Graham was appointed via the Pagabo civils & infrastructure framework.

Alongside this work to design and deliver eastern access to the development site, the council is also working on its long-term ambitions for the site and future funding opportunities for a connecting route through the site.

