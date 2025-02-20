Graham lands £42m Surrey road scheme

the road between Chertsey and Ottershaw is to be improved

The A320 North of Woking scheme, funded through Homes England’s housing infrastructure fund, aims to increase capacity and improve traffic flow between Chertsey and Ottershaw, unlocking future housing developments across Runnymede.

Works consists of major upgrades to four junctions and two road connections. Safety improvements include wider footpaths and cycleways, enhanced pedestrian crossing points and better access to public transport.

The contract has been awarded under the GEN 5 Southern Highways & Civils Framework.

Cllr Natalie Bramhall, Surrey County Council cabinet member for property, waste and infrastructure, said: “Those who drive on the A320 regularly will appreciate how busy this road is and how vital these improvements are to residents and businesses right along this key route. I am really pleased we have secured this contract with Graham and we can begin to deliver this long-awaited scheme.”

