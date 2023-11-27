Graham lands £87m Beverley junction upgrade

Jock's Lodge Junction, near Beverley

Jock's Lodge Junction, where the A1079 and A164 meet, is reckoned to be the busiest junction in the East Riding.

The scheme involves replacing the existing junction on the southern outskirts of Beverley, where the A164 Hull to Beverley road intersects with the A1079 Hull to York road. A new roundabout will be built on the A1079 to connect it with Beverley and part of the A164 will be widened into a dual carriageway.

Work on the scheme is set to begin in spring 2024 and is scheduled to be completed in late 2026..

The Department for Transport has allocated £40.7m to the project, with East Riding of Yorkshire Council investing £46.2m.

Councillor Gary McMaster, the council’s cabinet member for housing and infrastructure, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Graham on board for this long-awaited scheme which is one of the council’s largest construction projects.

“The council has been working on this scheme for a number of years but now, with the funding in place and the appointment of the contractor, it means we can now move forward and make these improvements happen.”

Graham contracts director Alastair Lewis said: “The upgrade of the A164 and new junction arrangements with the A1079 dual carriageway, will alleviate congestion and enhance safety for non-motorists via dedicated pedestrian and cycling routes.

“Over the next few months, the project team will be working hard to ensure the site is ready for the main build phase – we’re looking forward to playing our part in this pivotal project and leaving a lasting legacy.”

Meeting at the Jock’s Lodge junction site, with the A1079 behind, are (from left) council engineer and project manager Andrew Humphrey, Councillor Gary McMaster, Graham contracts director Alastair Lewis and the council’s civil engineering service manager

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk