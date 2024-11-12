Graham picked for £70m Stratford flats

Artist’s impression ©Hawkins Brown

Graham will build a development with buildings ranging from two to 12 storeys containing 247 apartments along with commercial spaces and amenities.

Completion is expected in autumn 2026.

The Greystar project is backed by a £68.5m debt facility arranged by Societe General.

The development, designed by Hawkins Brown Architecture, includes 42 affordable homes that are being funded by Sovereign Network Group (SNG).

Graham regional director Pat O’Hare said: “Stratford Mill will deliver much-needed homes with a strong emphasis on quality, and we’re thrilled to partner with Greystar on a development that combines smart design with a real focus on community. Our focus will be on delivering a high-quality, sustainable build that meets the demands of modern living while supporting the broader community objectives through affordable housing and green spaces.”

Artist’s impression ©Hawkins Brown

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk