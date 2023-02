Concept image by ADP Architects

The council has signed a pre-construction services agreement with Graham worth £1,560,184.

On successful completion of this, and agreement on final contract prices, the council expects to enter into a contract for the construction. The budget for the project is £30.5m.

The school is required to cope with new housing in the expanding city. A further 5,000 homes are planned as part of two major Worcester urban expansions

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk