Graham seeks SMEs for Clyde Waterfront

It is advertising a range of services of interest to small businesses as part of the Clyde Waterfront & Renfrew Riverside project.

Graham secured the construction contract from Renfrewshire Council for Glasgow City Region City Deal-funded project, which is designed to create an attractive waterfront area and connect communities to work, health, education and leisure.

The project includes building a two-lane opening road bridge across the River Clyde at Renfrew and a 750m development road connecting into the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland next to Glasgow Airport. There will also be improved routes for walking and cycling linking to Yoker train station and the national cycling network.

Graham - which has a waterfront office at Braehead - has set up its site accommodation either side of the Clyde, providing a base for more than 120 people. Now it is looking for a range of services and supplies as construction progresses. All sub-contracts over £10,000 are being advertised on the Public Contracts Scotland website as part of the construction contract commitment. And there are other services - including catering, vehicle valeting and window cleaning - required now.

Graham contracts manager Jim Armour said: “Now the site accommodation is in place we're looking for a range of services and supplies and I would encourage local businesses to visit our project website for more information.

"We're delighted to be delivering this important construction project and are bringing fantastic supply chain opportunities to Renfrewshire and the wider Glasgow City Region.”

The project is anticipated to attract up to £230m in waterfront developments, with the potential to bring more than 2,000 permanent and temporary jobs.

