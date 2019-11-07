Graham signed up for Belfast transport hub

Translink chief executive Chris Conway (left) and Graham Civil Engineering managing director Leo Martin sign the paperwork

Graham has been given the job of delivering the essential early engineering works to prepare the site ready for construction.

The Belfast transport hub project will see the transformation of an eight-hectare city centre site, with a new bus and coach station and an additional four railway platforms. It will be at the heart of a new city neighbourhood called Weavers Cross.

Chris Conway, chief executive Translink, the northern Ireland transport authority, said: “Today’s announcement marks an important milestone as we continue to move towards the start of construction. These site preparation works will take around 18 months to complete and include site clearance, utility diversions, ecology surveys, ground remediation, watercourse and drainage activities. This will ensure the site is ready for the main build phase in 2021 and that construction teams and materials are able to enter and begin work safely and efficiently.

Graham Civil Engineering managing director Leo Martin said: “We’re looking forward to working with Translink again – having successfully collaborated on high-profile projects in the past including the new train maintenance facility at Adelaide Depot and, most recently, the new Portrush Train Station.”

He added: “Graham has a proven track record in the successful delivery of transformational civil engineering projects similar to the Belfast transport hub, and our highly skilled teams are renowned across the UK and Ireland for the very highest standards of work, professionalism and technical expertise.

“Over the next 18 months, our important works programme will ensure the site is ready for the main build phase in 2021 and that construction teams and materials are able to enter seamlessly and begin work safely and efficiently.”

The wider project is expected to take up to five years to complete.

