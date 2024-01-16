Graham starts £23m Aurs Road straightening scheme

The Aurs Road runs between Balgray Reservoir (left of photo) and Ryat Linn Reservoir (to the right)

Construction work to transform Aurs Road between Barrhead and Newton Mearns in East Renfrewshire is under way, with the road now closed for 12 months until December 2024.

Planned improvements will transform the road from a winding, single carriage road to a straighter road with footpath and cycle path alongside Balgray Reservoir. It will also complete a 4km circular walking and cycling route around Balgray Reservoir for the first time.

Led by East Renfrewshire Council, the project is being funded through £12.72m from the Glasgow City Region City Deal and by Transport Scotland with additional support from through Sustrans’ Places for Everyone programme, the Scottish government’s bridge fund and developer contributions from new house-building projects in the area.

A ground breaking ceremony was held on 12th January 2024, where Graham contracts manager Jim Armour said: “We’re delighted to be officially starting work on transforming Aurs Road – to an improved and straightened road with active travel link. This is a project our team is proud to be delivering and we recognise the importance it will have for residents and users.”

Karen McGregor, Scotland director for Sustrans, said: “Improving active travel links between communities outside of our cities is vital. This project does exactly that by delivering an accessible and direct walking, wheeling and cycling link between Barrhead and Newton Mearns for residents and visitors alike. We’re absolutely delighted to see work now starting on this project and grateful to all those who have taken part in making it a success.”

pictured at the ground breaking ceremony are (left to right) East Renfrewshire Council director Caitriona McAuley, Graham managing director Leo Martin, contracts manager Jim Armour, Sustrans’ Karen McGregor and council leader Owen O'Donnell

