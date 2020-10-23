Graham starts £53m Poynton relief road

Traffic in Poynton

Graham is undertaking enabling works to clear parts of the site and prepare the ground for construction.

A design and build contract worth £26.8m was awarded to Graham in November 2019, which has since been undertaking detailed design and site surveys, including ecological surveys and the creation of new ecological habitat.

The 3km road is expected to open to traffic in autumn 2022. Funding for the £53m scheme was agreed by government earlier this year, following a bid by the council for local growth funding administered by the Cheshire & Warrington local enterprise partnership. Some £7.7m is expected to come from developer contributions.

The single carriageway relief road will have two overbridge crossings for use by walkers, cyclists and farm vehicles. A 3.5-metre-wide combined cycle and footway will run beside the length of the route on the western side of the main carriageway.

Leo Martin, managing director of civil engineering for Graham, said: “I’ve no doubt this project will provide vast benefits to the Poynton and Macclesfield areas and will be the latest in a number of important transport infrastructure schemes we have been proud to deliver in recent years

