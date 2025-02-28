Graham to build Ballycastle leisure centre

CGI of the new Ballycastle leisure centre, designed by Hall Black Douglas, to be built by Graham

Ballycastle leisure centre is a £16m project that will see new indoor and outdoor sports facilities construction on the site of a sports pitch on Quay Road in Ballycastle.

Jointly funded by the UK government and the local council, it will have a 25-metre, four-lane swimming pool, gym, studio and climbing wall indoors, with playground and cyclists’ pump track outside.

Work is due to begin in March 2025, with completion scheduled for December 2026.

The centre has been designed by Hall Black Douglas to achieve net zero carbon in operation, with solar photovoltaic panels on the roof and a solar carport expected to generate more than 205,000 kWh of renewable energy a year.

Graham managing director Jonathan Hall said: “The new leisure centre will provide a modern, inclusive space that supports health, wellbeing, and community engagement. Our focus is on delivering a high-quality build that enhances the local area while aligning with sustainability objectives.”

