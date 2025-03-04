Graham to install A10 footbridge

CGI of the new bridge over the A10 at Waterbeach for cyclists, pedestrians and horse-riders

The project, commissioned by Urban&Civic, is designed to improve access to its Waterbeach development, a science park and Cambridge city centre.

The new bridge will connect the Waterbeach development to Cambridge City Centre via the upgraded Mere Way and a proposed new busway.

The 90-metre-long steel bridge is designed to allude to Waterbeach's aviation history, with sculpted edge beams and deck/parapet sections that create a wing-like silhouette.

Works began in February 2025 and are set to be complete by early 2026.

Graham contracts director Andrew Henry said: “The new A10 bridge will be a key feature in the community, enhancing sustainable travel and stimulating economic growth. Our team is in the final stages of finalising the programme of works for the bridge, and witnessing its installation will be a remarkable achievement.”

Urban&Civic project director Paul Mumford said: “The new A10 bridge is an important piece in the jigsaw of our sustainable transport strategy, making sustainable travel between Waterbeach, the Science Park and Cambridge City Centre a viable option for people living and working in the area – now and in the future. It’s great to see it reach this important milestone.”

